Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath in quiet neighborhood close to schools and shopping! This home features an open floor plan, upgraded cabinets, and an island in the kitchen. Large master suite, separate shower and tub, and double vanities. The backyard has a covered patio great for entertaining! This is a must see!!