9512 Chiefton Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate 3 bed 2 bath home on corner lot in a cul-de-sac with open floor plan located in the highly sought after Keller school district. Spacious living room with a corner fireplace, laminate wood flooring and vaulted ceiling is open to kitchen and dining. Split floor plan for privacy. Newer carpet in all bedrooms. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities and 2 large walk in closets. Large privacy backyard with covered patio is great for entertaining. Large utility room. Landscaping in front will be updated. Refrigerator is provided. Tenant and Tenant agent to verify all info including schools.