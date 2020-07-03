All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:37 AM

9512 Chiefton Way

9512 Chiefton Way · No Longer Available
Location

9512 Chiefton Way, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate 3 bed 2 bath home on corner lot in a cul-de-sac with open floor plan located in the highly sought after Keller school district. Spacious living room with a corner fireplace, laminate wood flooring and vaulted ceiling is open to kitchen and dining. Split floor plan for privacy. Newer carpet in all bedrooms. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities and 2 large walk in closets. Large privacy backyard with covered patio is great for entertaining. Large utility room. Landscaping in front will be updated. Refrigerator is provided. Tenant and Tenant agent to verify all info including schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9512 Chiefton Way have any available units?
9512 Chiefton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9512 Chiefton Way have?
Some of 9512 Chiefton Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9512 Chiefton Way currently offering any rent specials?
9512 Chiefton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9512 Chiefton Way pet-friendly?
No, 9512 Chiefton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9512 Chiefton Way offer parking?
Yes, 9512 Chiefton Way offers parking.
Does 9512 Chiefton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9512 Chiefton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9512 Chiefton Way have a pool?
No, 9512 Chiefton Way does not have a pool.
Does 9512 Chiefton Way have accessible units?
No, 9512 Chiefton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9512 Chiefton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9512 Chiefton Way has units with dishwashers.

