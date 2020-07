Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3-bedroom home with large covered porch in Keller ISD. Located in a quiet neighborhood. House sits at a corner lot on a cul-de-sac street. New Painting in the whole house and new flooring in all bedrooms! Bright and open floor plan with wood floor in living area. Spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets. Walk to the community park, neighborhood elementary school and minutes to Alliance Town Center.