9400 Brittlebrush Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Furnished 5 bed and 4 bath home! This home is move in READY! Beautiful dining area with butlers pantry. Gorgeous kitchen with gas cook top, microwave, double oven, granite tops and large walk in pantry. Large & open living room with raised ceiling and wood floors. Private master bedroom with large garden tub, over-sized shower, split vanities, and huge walk in closet! Second bedroom downstairs with a full bath! 3 more bedrooms upstairs with 2 full bathrooms! This stunning home boasts a large living space in between the upstairs bedrooms that can be used as an entertainment area and additional office room! Enjoy lounging in your covered patio with your family and friends! Don't Miss out on this beautiful home!