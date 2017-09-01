All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
9400 Brittlebrush Trail
9400 Brittlebrush Trail

9400 Brittlebrush Trl · No Longer Available
Location

9400 Brittlebrush Trl, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Furnished 5 bed and 4 bath home! This home is move in READY! Beautiful dining area with butlers pantry. Gorgeous kitchen with gas cook top, microwave, double oven, granite tops and large walk in pantry. Large & open living room with raised ceiling and wood floors. Private master bedroom with large garden tub, over-sized shower, split vanities, and huge walk in closet! Second bedroom downstairs with a full bath! 3 more bedrooms upstairs with 2 full bathrooms! This stunning home boasts a large living space in between the upstairs bedrooms that can be used as an entertainment area and additional office room! Enjoy lounging in your covered patio with your family and friends! Don't Miss out on this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9400 Brittlebrush Trail have any available units?
9400 Brittlebrush Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9400 Brittlebrush Trail have?
Some of 9400 Brittlebrush Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9400 Brittlebrush Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9400 Brittlebrush Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9400 Brittlebrush Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9400 Brittlebrush Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9400 Brittlebrush Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9400 Brittlebrush Trail offers parking.
Does 9400 Brittlebrush Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9400 Brittlebrush Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9400 Brittlebrush Trail have a pool?
No, 9400 Brittlebrush Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9400 Brittlebrush Trail have accessible units?
No, 9400 Brittlebrush Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9400 Brittlebrush Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9400 Brittlebrush Trail has units with dishwashers.

