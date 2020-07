Amenities

SUPER cute one story condo at Indian Creek Condos. 2.2 with stack able washer-dryer included, new light fixtures. Remolded with new carpet and wood laminate floors in dining area, all newly painted, ceiling fans, built-ins with large walk in closets. Enclosed porch with gate, convenient parking, alarm system, master bathroom includes stand-up shower. One assigned parking spot. Community offers a pool and limited access gates. Per HOA no pets over 30 lbs.