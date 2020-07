Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Magnificent 4 bed 2 bath like new home for lease in Fort Worth! This spacious property is move in ready and has a great floor plan for a large family. Priced to lease fast, this home has large bedrooms, walk in closets, new paint, upgraded kitchen and new flooring! Enjoy the covered patio in the backyard and large yard space. This beautiful home will not last long and is a great place to stay before building or buying your own new home!