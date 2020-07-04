9340 Turtle Pass

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful home ready for quick move-in. First Texas home with winding stair case and open floor plan. Family room with floor to ceiling stone gas fireplace and tall windows overlooking large backyard. Large kitchen overlooks family room with recently stained 42 inch cabinets, bay window at breakfast area, gas cooktop, walk-in pantry and butlers pantry, formal dining. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, separate vanities, garden tub, separate shower. Office can be 5th bedroom with easy access to full bath. Separate utility. Second floor offers open game room, 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Covered patio and large backyard finish off this beautiful property.