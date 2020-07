Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool tennis court clubhouse

This beautiful house has four bedroom with office and formal dining. Great floor plan and high ceiling. kitchen with lots of storage and island. Beautiful wood flooring and tile throughout the house. The heritage addition includes Water Park, pools, tennis courts, club house and more! Pet is case by case.