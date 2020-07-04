9237 General Worth Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 bed 3.5 bath in the highly sought after Heritage Add neighborhood. Master downstairs and 3 bedrooms up. Large living area upstairs as well as dedicated media room that is already set up and equipped ! Projector, screen and cinema seats ready for your viewing pleasure. Office -study downstairs and 4 living areas. Gas stove top, granite counters in the kitchen. Outside pergola with 2 overhead fans. Good sized yard and corner lot. HOA member ship includes 10 acre pool complex, clubhouse, tennis courts and miles of jogging trails.