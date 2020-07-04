All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 23 2019 at 6:54 AM

9237 General Worth Drive

9237 General Worth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9237 General Worth Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
media room
tennis court
Gorgeous 4 bed 3.5 bath in the highly sought after Heritage Add neighborhood. Master downstairs and 3 bedrooms up. Large living area upstairs as well as dedicated media room that is already set up and equipped ! Projector, screen and cinema seats ready for your viewing pleasure. Office -study downstairs and 4 living areas. Gas stove top, granite counters in the kitchen. Outside pergola with 2 overhead fans. Good sized yard and corner lot. HOA member ship includes 10 acre pool complex, clubhouse, tennis courts and miles of jogging trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

