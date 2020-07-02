9221 Vineyard Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123 Summer Creek Ranch
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy the outdoors on your Front or Rear Covered Porch. Freshly Painted home with excellent storage. Kitchen open to Living Room for great entertainment opportunities. Tile and Hardwood flooring throughout home which helps to keep floors clean. Carpet in Master and Secondary Bedroom. $50 application fee for each applicant over the age of 18. Pets must weigh less than 40 pounds and approved on case by case basis. $350 pet deposit and $100 Non Refundable Pet Fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
