9117 Old Clydesdale Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home exudes curb appeal! Enter into an over sized living area with ceramic tile flooring, two ceiling fans, and windows that allow natural light to pour in! The kitchen includes a stainless steel appliance package and granite counter tops. Lightly stained cabinets provide great storage space! The formal dining area provides space for all to enjoy a meal and french doors lead you to a bonus room! All bedrooms offer great space for relaxation and both full bathrooms are complete with granite counter tops and full sized showers. Come tour today, it won't last long!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.