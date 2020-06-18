All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9117 Old Clydesdale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9117 Old Clydesdale Drive
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:12 AM

9117 Old Clydesdale Drive

9117 Old Clydesdale Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9117 Old Clydesdale Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Poynter Crossing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home exudes curb appeal! Enter into an over sized living area with ceramic tile flooring, two ceiling fans, and windows that allow natural light to pour in! The kitchen includes a stainless steel appliance package and granite counter tops. Lightly stained cabinets provide great storage space! The formal dining area provides space for all to enjoy a meal and french doors lead you to a bonus room! All bedrooms offer great space for relaxation and both full bathrooms are complete with granite counter tops and full sized showers. Come tour today, it won't last long!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9117 Old Clydesdale Drive have any available units?
9117 Old Clydesdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9117 Old Clydesdale Drive have?
Some of 9117 Old Clydesdale Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9117 Old Clydesdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9117 Old Clydesdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9117 Old Clydesdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9117 Old Clydesdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9117 Old Clydesdale Drive offer parking?
No, 9117 Old Clydesdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9117 Old Clydesdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9117 Old Clydesdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9117 Old Clydesdale Drive have a pool?
No, 9117 Old Clydesdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9117 Old Clydesdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 9117 Old Clydesdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9117 Old Clydesdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9117 Old Clydesdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Magnolia Lofts on Vickery
801 W Vickery Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University