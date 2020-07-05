9079 Creede Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning brick home in Ft Worth! - Home sweet home! Stunning landscaped home in the River Trails Addition. Walk into a beautiful living room with arched doorways, fireplace, and gorgeous hardwood floors. Kitchen has been updated with granite counter-tops and a large island. Spacious master with walk in closet. Updated master bath with dual vanities, new shower, and a relaxing new soaking tub. Enjoy your summer nights under the covered patio. Large fenced backyard with a separate dog run. Call to view today! **Case by case approval for pets**



(RLNE4992944)