Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:58 AM

9079 Creede Trail

9079 Creede Trail · No Longer Available
Location

9079 Creede Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76118
River Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning brick home in Ft Worth! - Home sweet home! Stunning landscaped home in the River Trails Addition. Walk into a beautiful living room with arched doorways, fireplace, and gorgeous hardwood floors. Kitchen has been updated with granite counter-tops and a large island. Spacious master with walk in closet. Updated master bath with dual vanities, new shower, and a relaxing new soaking tub. Enjoy your summer nights under the covered patio. Large fenced backyard with a separate dog run. Call to view today! **Case by case approval for pets**

(RLNE4992944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9079 Creede Trail have any available units?
9079 Creede Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9079 Creede Trail have?
Some of 9079 Creede Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9079 Creede Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9079 Creede Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9079 Creede Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 9079 Creede Trail is pet friendly.
Does 9079 Creede Trail offer parking?
No, 9079 Creede Trail does not offer parking.
Does 9079 Creede Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9079 Creede Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9079 Creede Trail have a pool?
No, 9079 Creede Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9079 Creede Trail have accessible units?
No, 9079 Creede Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9079 Creede Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 9079 Creede Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

