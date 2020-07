Amenities

granite counters dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

This Charming home has an open floor plan with 3 beds and 2 baths. The kitchen features granite counter tops with beautiful back splash, tile floor and stainless steel appliances including REFRIGERATOR! It overlooks the living room with wood-look flooring and fireplace. This is a must see, in the award winning Keller ISD!!