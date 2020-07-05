8845 Stirrup Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate House in Keller ISD and Coventry Hills located minutes from Alliance Town Center! A sought after neighborhood, the house is spacious with a kitchen open floor plan leading to the large living room and a separate dining room area! Beautiful laminate floors and carpet. Big kitchen with ample cabinet space and island. a large utility and pantry room that leads out to the garage. Good size Master and bathroom! Master and guest bedrooms are upstairs! There is a half bath located downstairs and two upstairs!