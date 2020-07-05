All apartments in Fort Worth
8845 Stirrup Way

Location

8845 Stirrup Way, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Coventry Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate House in Keller ISD and Coventry Hills located minutes from Alliance Town Center! A sought after neighborhood, the house is spacious with a kitchen open floor plan leading to the large living room and a separate dining room area! Beautiful laminate floors and carpet. Big kitchen with ample cabinet space and island. a large utility and pantry room that leads out to the garage. Good size Master and bathroom! Master and guest bedrooms are upstairs! There is a half bath located downstairs and two upstairs!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8845 Stirrup Way have any available units?
8845 Stirrup Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8845 Stirrup Way have?
Some of 8845 Stirrup Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8845 Stirrup Way currently offering any rent specials?
8845 Stirrup Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8845 Stirrup Way pet-friendly?
No, 8845 Stirrup Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8845 Stirrup Way offer parking?
Yes, 8845 Stirrup Way offers parking.
Does 8845 Stirrup Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8845 Stirrup Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8845 Stirrup Way have a pool?
No, 8845 Stirrup Way does not have a pool.
Does 8845 Stirrup Way have accessible units?
No, 8845 Stirrup Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8845 Stirrup Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8845 Stirrup Way has units with dishwashers.

