8661 Hawkview Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice 2 story in Saginaw area - This large, 2 story home has all 3 bedrooms upstairs. The home also features 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. The home just got new plank flooring in living areas and new carpet in other areas and bedrooms. It has a garage opener and and the yard is fenced. Eagle Mtn Sag ISD. Boswell High. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



(RLNE2657291)