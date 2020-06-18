All apartments in Fort Worth
8661 Hawkview Dr.
8661 Hawkview Dr.

8661 Hawkview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8661 Hawkview Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 2 story in Saginaw area - This large, 2 story home has all 3 bedrooms upstairs. The home also features 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. The home just got new plank flooring in living areas and new carpet in other areas and bedrooms. It has a garage opener and and the yard is fenced. Eagle Mtn Sag ISD. Boswell High. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE2657291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8661 Hawkview Dr. have any available units?
8661 Hawkview Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8661 Hawkview Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8661 Hawkview Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8661 Hawkview Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8661 Hawkview Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 8661 Hawkview Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8661 Hawkview Dr. offers parking.
Does 8661 Hawkview Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8661 Hawkview Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8661 Hawkview Dr. have a pool?
No, 8661 Hawkview Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8661 Hawkview Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8661 Hawkview Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8661 Hawkview Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8661 Hawkview Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8661 Hawkview Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8661 Hawkview Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

