8620 Star Thistle Drive

$500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT with JUNE MOVE IN!! Don't miss out on this huge 3 bedroom 2 story home! 3 Full bathrooms and half bath downstairs. Home features open floor plan, lots of living space, and great for entertaining guests. You have to come see this Large master bedroom with 9x9 sitting area!! The game room is very spacious! New paint throughout and New carpet on stairs and all of upstairs. This home is move in ready! No smoking, and tenant to verify schools. HVAC System just replaced May 2019.