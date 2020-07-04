All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

8620 Star Thistle Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
$500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT with JUNE MOVE IN!! Don't miss out on this huge 3 bedroom 2 story home! 3 Full bathrooms and half bath downstairs. Home features open floor plan, lots of living space, and great for entertaining guests. You have to come see this Large master bedroom with 9x9 sitting area!! The game room is very spacious! New paint throughout and New carpet on stairs and all of upstairs. This home is move in ready! No smoking, and tenant to verify schools. HVAC System just replaced May 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8620 Star Thistle Drive have any available units?
8620 Star Thistle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8620 Star Thistle Drive have?
Some of 8620 Star Thistle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8620 Star Thistle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8620 Star Thistle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8620 Star Thistle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8620 Star Thistle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8620 Star Thistle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8620 Star Thistle Drive offers parking.
Does 8620 Star Thistle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8620 Star Thistle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8620 Star Thistle Drive have a pool?
No, 8620 Star Thistle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8620 Star Thistle Drive have accessible units?
No, 8620 Star Thistle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8620 Star Thistle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8620 Star Thistle Drive has units with dishwashers.

