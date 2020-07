Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious home features laminate wood flooring throughout the entire home, 2 dining areas and a large open concept living room and kitchen. Kitchen features granite look counter tops, a full tile backsplash and breakfast bar. Home also features a large uncovered patio in the backyard. 1 pet allowed, 50 pounds or smaller with $400 pet deposit. Tenant required to have renters insurance.

Contact us to schedule a showing.