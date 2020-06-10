All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8158 Painted Tree Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8158 Painted Tree Trail
Last updated April 18 2020 at 10:54 PM

8158 Painted Tree Trail

8158 Painted Tree Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8158 Painted Tree Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Bar Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE JUNE 15, 2020. Imagine beauty and comfort in this spacious home with plenty of natural light to showcase the hardwood flooring. The breathtaking double mantle is perfect for photo opportunities and there is plenty of room to entertain or just relax.Master downstairs and large split bedrooms upstairs give privacy to everyone. Have the world in your hands with convenient access to Presidio Town Crossing, Alliance Town Square, and Eagle Mountain Lake. Refrigerator and washer dryer not included in lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8158 Painted Tree Trail have any available units?
8158 Painted Tree Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8158 Painted Tree Trail have?
Some of 8158 Painted Tree Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8158 Painted Tree Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8158 Painted Tree Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8158 Painted Tree Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8158 Painted Tree Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8158 Painted Tree Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8158 Painted Tree Trail offers parking.
Does 8158 Painted Tree Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8158 Painted Tree Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8158 Painted Tree Trail have a pool?
No, 8158 Painted Tree Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8158 Painted Tree Trail have accessible units?
No, 8158 Painted Tree Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8158 Painted Tree Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8158 Painted Tree Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University