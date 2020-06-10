8158 Painted Tree Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE JUNE 15, 2020. Imagine beauty and comfort in this spacious home with plenty of natural light to showcase the hardwood flooring. The breathtaking double mantle is perfect for photo opportunities and there is plenty of room to entertain or just relax.Master downstairs and large split bedrooms upstairs give privacy to everyone. Have the world in your hands with convenient access to Presidio Town Crossing, Alliance Town Square, and Eagle Mountain Lake. Refrigerator and washer dryer not included in lease.