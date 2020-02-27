All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

804 Lowden

804 W Lowden St · No Longer Available
Location

804 W Lowden St, Fort Worth, TX 76110
South Hemphill Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Near Southside Cottage - What an adorable cottage in Near Southside! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Kitchen, Breakfast / Dining area and a Living area. Wood floors thru-out. And ... there is a yard for your furry friend!

(RLNE4557592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Lowden have any available units?
804 Lowden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 Lowden have?
Some of 804 Lowden's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Lowden currently offering any rent specials?
804 Lowden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Lowden pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 Lowden is pet friendly.
Does 804 Lowden offer parking?
Yes, 804 Lowden offers parking.
Does 804 Lowden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Lowden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Lowden have a pool?
No, 804 Lowden does not have a pool.
Does 804 Lowden have accessible units?
No, 804 Lowden does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Lowden have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 Lowden does not have units with dishwashers.

