7750 Arcadia Trail Available 03/31/19 Beautiful Fort Worth Home With The Latest Updates! Across Park Glen Elementary - Updated home in Keller Schools ***ACROSS THE STREET FROM PARK GLEN ELEMENTARY*** Welcome home to this 4 bedroom house with a 2 car extended garage, 2 full-1 half bath. has the latest updates including wood look floors, granite, stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, oil rubbed bronze lighting and hardware, fresh new carpet and paint throughout.



2 living areas in total, 2 dining areas and a nice quiet seating area in the master bedroom. The open family room is perfect for entertaining! This house will not last long!



