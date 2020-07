Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

This Keller ISD home has an open concept layout with plenty of space on both floors. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a raised kitchen bar-top with granite counters, comfort height his & hers sinks in the master bathroom, tile flooring & covered back patio. Upstairs boasts a very spacious game room for entertaining, gaming, or relaxing. Walking distance to elementary school, community pool, easy access to I-35 and Shopping.