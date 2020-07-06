All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

7716 Shorthorn Way

7716 Shorthorn Way · No Longer Available
Location

7716 Shorthorn Way, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GORGEOUS and IMMACULATE, one owner home that shows like a model. From the moment you walk in, you will adore the EXTENDED HARDWOOD FLOORING. The kitchen is a chef's dream with gorgeous granite, that offers plenty of cabinetry and workspace that is open to the family room and perfect for all your entertaining needs, includes a refrigerator. Plenty of upgrades including stone, wood burning fireplace that adds a special touch.The home also offers a study with French doors that can be used as a bonus flex room, that can also be used as a second living area. Nice storage shed in the backyard. Home is conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and the highway. Award winning KELLER ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7716 Shorthorn Way have any available units?
7716 Shorthorn Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7716 Shorthorn Way have?
Some of 7716 Shorthorn Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7716 Shorthorn Way currently offering any rent specials?
7716 Shorthorn Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7716 Shorthorn Way pet-friendly?
No, 7716 Shorthorn Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7716 Shorthorn Way offer parking?
Yes, 7716 Shorthorn Way offers parking.
Does 7716 Shorthorn Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7716 Shorthorn Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7716 Shorthorn Way have a pool?
No, 7716 Shorthorn Way does not have a pool.
Does 7716 Shorthorn Way have accessible units?
No, 7716 Shorthorn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7716 Shorthorn Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7716 Shorthorn Way has units with dishwashers.

