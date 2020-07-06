7716 Shorthorn Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS and IMMACULATE, one owner home that shows like a model. From the moment you walk in, you will adore the EXTENDED HARDWOOD FLOORING. The kitchen is a chef's dream with gorgeous granite, that offers plenty of cabinetry and workspace that is open to the family room and perfect for all your entertaining needs, includes a refrigerator. Plenty of upgrades including stone, wood burning fireplace that adds a special touch.The home also offers a study with French doors that can be used as a bonus flex room, that can also be used as a second living area. Nice storage shed in the backyard. Home is conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and the highway. Award winning KELLER ISD