7664 Hollow Point Drive
Last updated June 26 2020 at 5:40 PM

7664 Hollow Point Drive

7664 Hollow Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7664 Hollow Point Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. (*PLEASE NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7664 Hollow Point Drive have any available units?
7664 Hollow Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7664 Hollow Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7664 Hollow Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7664 Hollow Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7664 Hollow Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7664 Hollow Point Drive offer parking?
No, 7664 Hollow Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7664 Hollow Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7664 Hollow Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7664 Hollow Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7664 Hollow Point Drive has a pool.
Does 7664 Hollow Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 7664 Hollow Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7664 Hollow Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7664 Hollow Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7664 Hollow Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7664 Hollow Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

