7556 Arbor Hill Drive

Freshly updated paint, Meticulously clean, and Ready for new tenants! You must come see this fabulous rental property adjacent to a city park and conveniently located for access to I-30 and 820E. The rent price includes lawn maintenance! Features include vaulted ceilings throughout, open-concept living area, a kitchen ready to use with all the appliances, including refrigerator, microwave, and a spacious pantry. Check out the beautiful walking trail and playground at Cobblestone Trail Park, which you can access from your backyard gate! You’ll have room to store just about anything in the oversized, one-car garage that has an additional 11' x 6' storage nook. Make your appointment to see this home today!