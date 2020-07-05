7552 Love Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a9d30b60da ----

Coming Soon

Lake front 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house including an extra living space with a beautiful view and doc access. To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see.



Security Deposit: $1,900.00



Pet Fee: $300.00 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal.



Admin. Fee: $300