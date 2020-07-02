All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:40 PM

7537 Blue Sage Circle

7537 Blue Sage Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7537 Blue Sage Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious single story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath located in popular Meadow Creek Addition within Crowley ISD. Features include new flooring, counter-tops and paint though-out. A definite must see sure to go quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7537 Blue Sage Circle have any available units?
7537 Blue Sage Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7537 Blue Sage Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7537 Blue Sage Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7537 Blue Sage Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7537 Blue Sage Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7537 Blue Sage Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7537 Blue Sage Circle offers parking.
Does 7537 Blue Sage Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7537 Blue Sage Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7537 Blue Sage Circle have a pool?
No, 7537 Blue Sage Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7537 Blue Sage Circle have accessible units?
No, 7537 Blue Sage Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7537 Blue Sage Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7537 Blue Sage Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 7537 Blue Sage Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7537 Blue Sage Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

