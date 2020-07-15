Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar package receiving trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking gym pet friendly

Modern Convenience. Natural Surroundings. The Palmer is a modern apartment community designed for those seeking a relaxed and elevated living experience with close proximity to the Trinity River and a multitude of urban amenities. This boutique apartment community consists of studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments in Fort Worth’s up-and-coming River District. The residences feature modern finishes and technology-based amenities to complement any lifestyle.Located in the heart of The River District, The Palmer is centrally positioned in one of the most walkable neighborhoods in the city. The residences complement an active and social lifestyle as unique dining and retail staples — such as Salsa Limon and Flowers on the Square — are only steps away, and the city’s vibrant Cultural District is a short drive away. Outdoor recreation is easily accessible via the Trinity River and its miles of scenic paths, as trails are all within walking distance of The Palmer.