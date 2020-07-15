All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like The Palmer.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
The Palmer
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:01 AM

The Palmer

117 Priddy Lane · (817) 785-9656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

117 Priddy Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,263

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

Unit 109 · Avail. now

$1,424

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Palmer.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
Modern Convenience. Natural Surroundings. The Palmer is a modern apartment community designed for those seeking a relaxed and elevated living experience with close proximity to the Trinity River and a multitude of urban amenities. This boutique apartment community consists of studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments in Fort Worth’s up-and-coming River District. The residences feature modern finishes and technology-based amenities to complement any lifestyle.Located in the heart of The River District, The Palmer is centrally positioned in one of the most walkable neighborhoods in the city. The residences complement an active and social lifestyle as unique dining and retail staples — such as Salsa Limon and Flowers on the Square — are only steps away, and the city’s vibrant Cultural District is a short drive away. Outdoor recreation is easily accessible via the Trinity River and its miles of scenic paths, as trails are all within walking distance of The Palmer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Palmer have any available units?
The Palmer has 16 units available starting at $1,263 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does The Palmer have?
Some of The Palmer's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Palmer currently offering any rent specials?
The Palmer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Palmer pet-friendly?
Yes, The Palmer is pet friendly.
Does The Palmer offer parking?
Yes, The Palmer offers parking.
Does The Palmer have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Palmer offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Palmer have a pool?
No, The Palmer does not have a pool.
Does The Palmer have accessible units?
Yes, The Palmer has accessible units.
Does The Palmer have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Palmer has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Palmer?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity