Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:08 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7420 Eastern Drive
7420 Eastern Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7420 Eastern Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76120
John T. White
Amenities
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7420 Eastern Drive have any available units?
7420 Eastern Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 7420 Eastern Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7420 Eastern Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7420 Eastern Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7420 Eastern Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 7420 Eastern Drive offer parking?
No, 7420 Eastern Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7420 Eastern Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7420 Eastern Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7420 Eastern Drive have a pool?
No, 7420 Eastern Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7420 Eastern Drive have accessible units?
No, 7420 Eastern Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7420 Eastern Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7420 Eastern Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7420 Eastern Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7420 Eastern Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
