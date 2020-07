Amenities

Unit Amenities range air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby online portal tennis court

In a fast-paced world, you need a refuge where peace and serenity can be found. The Place At Westover Hills is a special community located in Fort Worth, Texas. Our convenient location just off Interstate 30 gives you easy access to shopping, schools and much more. Spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes offer todays most sought-after amenities. Experience The Place at Westover Hills and discover the many reasons you'll want to call us home.