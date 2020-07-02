7408 Arbor Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be 3/25/2019 . Please respect their privacy and do not disturb



Home features 2 fireplaces to enjoy this winter! Living room includes a wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Living room is open to the kitchen making entertaining a breeze. Kitchen shines with rich dark cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Appliances include an electric glass top range, built in microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. The master bedroom has its own wood burning fireplace and spacious master bath with dual sink vanity including a knee space and a glass shower tiled beautifully. Backyard is just the right size. 2 car garage offers remote access parking. Tour this home on your own schedule! Visit www.msrenewal.com and select Show Yourself In.



*HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!*



