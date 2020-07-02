All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
7408 Arbor Park Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7408 Arbor Park Drive

7408 Arbor Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7408 Arbor Park Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76120
John T. White

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be 3/25/2019 . Please respect their privacy and do not disturb

Home features 2 fireplaces to enjoy this winter! Living room includes a wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Living room is open to the kitchen making entertaining a breeze. Kitchen shines with rich dark cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Appliances include an electric glass top range, built in microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. The master bedroom has its own wood burning fireplace and spacious master bath with dual sink vanity including a knee space and a glass shower tiled beautifully. Backyard is just the right size. 2 car garage offers remote access parking. Tour this home on your own schedule! Visit www.msrenewal.com and select Show Yourself In.

*HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!*

This home is on the Rently lock box sy
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7408 Arbor Park Drive have any available units?
7408 Arbor Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7408 Arbor Park Drive have?
Some of 7408 Arbor Park Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7408 Arbor Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7408 Arbor Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7408 Arbor Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7408 Arbor Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7408 Arbor Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7408 Arbor Park Drive offers parking.
Does 7408 Arbor Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7408 Arbor Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7408 Arbor Park Drive have a pool?
No, 7408 Arbor Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7408 Arbor Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 7408 Arbor Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7408 Arbor Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7408 Arbor Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

