7408 Arbor Park Drive

Amenities
Home features 2 fireplaces to enjoy this winter! Living room includes a wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Living room is open to the kitchen making entertaining a breeze. Kitchen shines with rich dark cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Appliances include an electric glass top range, built in microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. The master bedroom has its own wood burning fireplace and spacious master bath with dual sink vanity including a knee space and a glass shower tiled beautifully. Backyard is just the right size. 2 car garage offers remote access parking. Tour this home on your own schedule! Visit www.msrenewal.com and select Show Yourself In.
