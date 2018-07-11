732 Heights Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great Location overlooking Woodhaven Golf Course. Easy access to Forth Worth or Dallas. Master suite downstairs. Large upstairs second bedroom can be a second Master. Upstairs bonus area can be a second living or office area.

All yard care provided by the HOA which is included in your rent. Pets limited to cats and or 2 small dogs under 20 lbs each with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.