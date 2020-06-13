101 Apartments for rent in Weatherford, TX

Apartment List
1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Holly Oaks Apartments
2129 Holly Oaks Ln, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$916
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,126
980 sqft
All units include fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and high-speed internet. Just off Fort Worth Highway and adjacent to Tison Middle School. Amenities include a swimming pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
295 Units Available
Lone Oak
1801 Fort Worth Highway, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1197 sqft
Lone Oak is a beautiful brand new complex. Our friendly staff is always available to show you all the great amenities we have to offer! Conveniently located off Fort Worth Highway, you will enjoy your new luxury home with a quiet country atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
Southgate Glen
1712 Martin Drive, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1168 sqft
Find your new apartment home at Southgate Glen Apartments in Weatherford, TX. Come by to view the available floor plans - 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
$
36 Units Available
The Residences at Holland Lake
1650 Holland Lake Dr, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1228 sqft
Residences of Holland Lake is an established apartment community located in ever expanding area of Weatherford, Texas. Nestled on Holland Lake Drive, Residences of Holland Lake features amazing recreational facilities to fit your lifestyle.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1206 Ann Street
1206 Ann Street, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1423 sqft
FOR LEASE! Nice 3 BR - 2 BA - 2 Car Garage Brick Home in Great Location. 1,423 sf. Laminate Flooring. Partially Fenced Backyard With Covered Porch. One Small Cat or Dog (20 lbs Or Less) Allowed With Breed Restrictions & Pet Deposit. No Smoking.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1302 S Lamar St
1302 South Lamar Street, Weatherford, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2134 sqft
Amazing Newly Remodeled 4 Bedroom Available! - Spacious 4 bedroom located on a corner lot is ready for lease. This property has been newly painted with hardwood floors, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
111 Karen St
111 Karen Street, Weatherford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
904 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath located in Weatherford. This cozy home features vinyl wood floor, ceiling fans and blinds. The updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and new fixtures will amaze you.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
320 W. Anderson # 100
320 West Anderson Street, Weatherford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5223370)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1021 Newcastle Drive
1021 New Castle Drive, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1241 sqft
1021 Newcastle Drive Available 07/05/20 Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Duplex in Weatherford, Available Now!! - Open Floor Plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 car garage, fenced backyard, designer colors, tile accents, and window treatments.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
509 Eureka Street 3
509 Eureka Street, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Luxury 4 Plex - Property Id: 142675 Brand new large one and two bedrooms units . Granite counter tops and all stainless steel appliance , full size washer and dryer included and vinyl hard wood floors . Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
212 Rentz Place Cr.
212 Rentz Place Cir, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1155 sqft
212 Rentz Place Cr. Available 06/22/20 - No Cats Allowed (RLNE3824953)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1008 Jameson
1008 Jameson St, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1355 sqft
Full Brick 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage, with fenced in back yards and wood burning fire place!! - This one will not last long! Stained concrete floors, wood burning fireplace, fenced in back yard, location location location :) APPLY TODAY!! Spacious

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
320 W. Russell
320 West Russell Street, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1373 sqft
320 W. Russell - Great location! This 3/2/2 home is full of charm. Lots of parking with a 19x30 deep garage. Large laundry room/mud room off back door. Call us today for more information 817-550-6777 (RLNE3702631)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
206 N Dubellette
206 North Dubellette Street, Weatherford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1008 sqft
206 N. Dubellette - Large 2/1 with central heat and air. The kitchen comes with a pantry, refrigerator, gas cook stove, and washer/dryer connections. Close to grocery shopping and restaurants. 1 pet max for this home.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
219 S. Line #101
219 South Line Street, Weatherford, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
219 S. Line 101 Available 07/25/20 Ck this one out!! 3 bed 2 bath and 1 car Garage!! - Y'all this unit is super cute, will have all fresh paint, new carpet in bedrooms, vinyl plank in the living and kitchen.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
949 Austin Ct.
949 Austin Ct, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
925 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5835163)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1905 Bay Laurel Drive
1905 Bay Laurel Dr, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1879 sqft
**Available for move in July 1st** Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in the growing Weatherford area just west of Ft. Worth.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
105 Breeders Drive
105 Breeders Dr, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2172 sqft
Wonderful, new single story home for lease with convenient access to the highway, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1136 Jameson Street
1136 Jameson Street, Weatherford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1162 sqft
FOR LEASE! Nice 2 BR – 2 BA – 2 Car Garage – 1,162 sf Brick Home in a Great Location. New Flooring - Wood Look Tile with New Carpet in Bedrooms. Freshly Painted. Granite Countertops. Nice Covered Back Porch. Fenced Backyard With Storage Building.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
306 W Russell Street W
306 West Russell Street, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1749 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 306 W Russell Street W in Weatherford. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
110 S Walnut Street
110 South Walnut Street, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3148 sqft
This immaculately kept 1896 home comes fully furnished and sits in the heart of downtown Weatherford. The 3 bedroom 3 bath property has a great flow through the kitchen, parlor. dining and living rooms, making it great for hosing guests.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
904 S Lamar Street
904 S Lamar St, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$3,410
288 sqft
Brookdale Weatherford is a retirement community offering personalized assisted living options for seniors.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
802 Johnson Street
802 Johnson St, Weatherford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1232 sqft
Charming Home offers very large bedrooms and a nice backyard. Located on a great corner lot! The fenced backyard makes a great private retreat for relaxing or entertaining with family & friends! Home is close to downtown Weatherford!

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
329 Beaumont Drive
329 Beaumont Dr, Weatherford, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2 sqft
This gorgeous 4/2.5/2 with an office, two-story home features have been completely renovated to feature wood-like plank flooring in all living areas and new upgraded carpet in all bedrooms.

Median Rent in Weatherford

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Weatherford is $906, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,126.
Studio
$760
1 Bed
$906
2 Beds
$1,126
3+ Beds
$1,527
City GuideWeatherford
Weatherford, Texas

The “Peach Capital of Texas,” Weatherford is a sweet southern town located in Parker County, Texas. A unique city—where else can you find old-timey saloons and a statue of Peter Pan in the same place? —Weatherford is home to over 25,000 residents. If you’re looking to join this fine Texan city, you have to love a few things: peaches, history, J.R. Ewing and some mighty affordable living options. Just how affordable are apartments in this Fort Worth suburb? Take a look-see at some of our listings and we reckon you’ll be blown away.

In terms of cheap rental rates, things in Weatherford are just “peachy” (Sorry, we had to). One-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom apartments and luxury apartments are available. Amenities in many of Weatherford’s apartment rentals typically include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, ceiling fans, washer-dryer hookups, garage, Wi-Fi—and some places will even throw in cable/satellite TV service in the price of rent.

Luxury rentals in Weatherford can be found easily and won’t empty your wallet or savings account. Better yet, these luxury apartments, such as Southgate Glen Apartments, will give you a bit more bang for your buck in terms of amenities. Outside of the previously mentioned features, these apartments will come fully equipped with walk-in closets, a fireplace, hardwood floors, some great views, and more.

Pet deposits will also range in price, but pet owners should know their options are aplenty when it comes to pet-friendly apartments in Weatherford.

Weatherford's historic shopping districts and Victorian homes that appeal to residents. Find your way to Weatherford and we bet you’ll feel right at home. You’re just a few clicks away from nabbing the perfect Weatherford apartment. Good luck and happy hunting!

June 2020 Weatherford Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Weatherford Rent Report. Weatherford rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Weatherford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Weatherford Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Weatherford Rent Report. Weatherford rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Weatherford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Weatherford rent trends were flat over the past month

Weatherford rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Weatherford stand at $906 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,126 for a two-bedroom. Weatherford's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Weatherford, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.

    Weatherford rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Weatherford, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Weatherford is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Weatherford's median two-bedroom rent of $1,126 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Weatherford.
    • While Weatherford's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Weatherford than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Weatherford.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Weatherford?
    In Weatherford, the median rent is $760 for a studio, $906 for a 1-bedroom, $1,126 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,527 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Weatherford, check out our monthly Weatherford Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Weatherford?
    Some of the colleges located in the Weatherford area include El Centro College, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas Theological Seminary, University of Dallas, and North Lake College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Weatherford?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Weatherford from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving, and Grand Prairie.

