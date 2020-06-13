101 Apartments for rent in Weatherford, TX

Weatherford, Texas

The “Peach Capital of Texas,” Weatherford is a sweet southern town located in Parker County, Texas. A unique city—where else can you find old-timey saloons and a statue of Peter Pan in the same place? —Weatherford is home to over 25,000 residents. If you’re looking to join this fine Texan city, you have to love a few things: peaches, history, J.R. Ewing and some mighty affordable living options. Just how affordable are apartments in this Fort Worth suburb? Take a look-see at some of our listings and we reckon you’ll be blown away.

In terms of cheap rental rates, things in Weatherford are just “peachy” (Sorry, we had to). One-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom apartments and luxury apartments are available. Amenities in many of Weatherford’s apartment rentals typically include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, ceiling fans, washer-dryer hookups, garage, Wi-Fi—and some places will even throw in cable/satellite TV service in the price of rent.

Luxury rentals in Weatherford can be found easily and won’t empty your wallet or savings account. Better yet, these luxury apartments, such as Southgate Glen Apartments, will give you a bit more bang for your buck in terms of amenities. Outside of the previously mentioned features, these apartments will come fully equipped with walk-in closets, a fireplace, hardwood floors, some great views, and more.

Pet deposits will also range in price, but pet owners should know their options are aplenty when it comes to pet-friendly apartments in Weatherford.

Weatherford's historic shopping districts and Victorian homes that appeal to residents. Find your way to Weatherford and we bet you’ll feel right at home. You’re just a few clicks away from nabbing the perfect Weatherford apartment. Good luck and happy hunting!