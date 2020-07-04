7313 Gaston Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116 Bomber Heights
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
parking
garage
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom with hardwood floors new appliance. Large back yard with detached garage. In a great location close to I30 and I20 and 820. Very quiet area. This is a must see wont last long.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
