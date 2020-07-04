All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7236 Welshman Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7236 Welshman Drive
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:00 PM

7236 Welshman Drive

7236 Welshman Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7236 Welshman Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Fossil Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ONE BLOCK FROM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL! Well maintained home featuring open floorplan with split bedrooms, high ceiling and great fireplace. Large master and master bath. Fenced yard with sprinkler system. Flex room for formal dining, den, study or bedroom. Walking distance to schools, shopping and restaurants! Keller Schools! Close to Downtown Ft. Worth, Lockheed, Naval Air Station and Alliance Airport. Twenty five minutes to DFW Airport. Landlord would consider pets on a case by case basis! Owner is a licensed Realtor in the State of Texas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7236 Welshman Drive have any available units?
7236 Welshman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7236 Welshman Drive have?
Some of 7236 Welshman Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7236 Welshman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7236 Welshman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7236 Welshman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7236 Welshman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7236 Welshman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7236 Welshman Drive offers parking.
Does 7236 Welshman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7236 Welshman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7236 Welshman Drive have a pool?
No, 7236 Welshman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7236 Welshman Drive have accessible units?
No, 7236 Welshman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7236 Welshman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7236 Welshman Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University