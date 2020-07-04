7236 Welshman Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

ONE BLOCK FROM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL! Well maintained home featuring open floorplan with split bedrooms, high ceiling and great fireplace. Large master and master bath. Fenced yard with sprinkler system. Flex room for formal dining, den, study or bedroom. Walking distance to schools, shopping and restaurants! Keller Schools! Close to Downtown Ft. Worth, Lockheed, Naval Air Station and Alliance Airport. Twenty five minutes to DFW Airport. Landlord would consider pets on a case by case basis! Owner is a licensed Realtor in the State of Texas