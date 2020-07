Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Just completed a new remodel in every room. Darker colored room in back can be painted by tenant as a netral color at tenant expense. Custom paint in LR and DR areas CANNOT be repainted.



Credit requirements, min 575 credit score. No aggressive breed animals. No prior evictions or balances owed at apartments, no violent past felonies.



Showing agent to facilitate showing and leading to application and gathering paperwork as needed.