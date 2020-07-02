7224 Fuller Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed garage internet access pet friendly dogs allowed

Available 05/03/19 Large 3 Bedroom/2 1/2 bath Two Story Duplex - Property Id: 12756



**AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN MAY 3, 2019**



Call 858-461-1840 to schedule showing.



Nice large 3 bedroom-2 1/2 bath-2 car garage two story duplex in southwest Fort Worth (Hulen Mall area) - 1700 sq feet 1 bedroom and bath on first floor with 2 large bedrooms and one bath on 2nd story - Updated kitchen with stainless steel - 2 car rear entry garage connected to home - fireplace - covered back patio - w/d hookups - Carpet, tile, wood floors - Ceiling fans throughout - No fenced backyard - No smoking within home



Renter responsible for paying for all utilities (electricity, water, trash, cable, internet, phone, and mowing front yard) and would need to bring refrigerator and washer and dryer



Qualifications: Credit score 600 or higher; Verifiableincomesources of $45,000 or higher per year; Good rental history with no evictions or foreclosures

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/12756

No Dogs Allowed



