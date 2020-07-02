All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7224 Fuller Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7224 Fuller Circle
Last updated March 18 2019 at 11:50 AM

7224 Fuller Circle

7224 Fuller Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7224 Fuller Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Candleridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Available 05/03/19 Large 3 Bedroom/2 1/2 bath Two Story Duplex - Property Id: 12756

**AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN MAY 3, 2019**

Call 858-461-1840 to schedule showing.

Nice large 3 bedroom-2 1/2 bath-2 car garage two story duplex in southwest Fort Worth (Hulen Mall area) - 1700 sq feet 1 bedroom and bath on first floor with 2 large bedrooms and one bath on 2nd story - Updated kitchen with stainless steel - 2 car rear entry garage connected to home - fireplace - covered back patio - w/d hookups - Carpet, tile, wood floors - Ceiling fans throughout - No fenced backyard - No smoking within home

Renter responsible for paying for all utilities (electricity, water, trash, cable, internet, phone, and mowing front yard) and would need to bring refrigerator and washer and dryer

Qualifications: Credit score 600 or higher; Verifiableincomesources of $45,000 or higher per year; Good rental history with no evictions or foreclosures
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/12756
Property Id 12756

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4776019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7224 Fuller Circle have any available units?
7224 Fuller Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7224 Fuller Circle have?
Some of 7224 Fuller Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7224 Fuller Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7224 Fuller Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7224 Fuller Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 7224 Fuller Circle is pet friendly.
Does 7224 Fuller Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7224 Fuller Circle offers parking.
Does 7224 Fuller Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7224 Fuller Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7224 Fuller Circle have a pool?
No, 7224 Fuller Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7224 Fuller Circle have accessible units?
No, 7224 Fuller Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7224 Fuller Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7224 Fuller Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University