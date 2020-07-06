All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
7121 Hightower St
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

7121 Hightower St

7121 Hightower St · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

7121 Hightower St, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bath traditional home ready to be leased! If you are looking for plenty of room to spread out you have found it here. As per 2003 appraisal, this home is 2,463 sq. ft. with a heated and aired sunroom of 439 sq. ft.*Tile floors throughout*Huge Kitchen*Two dining areas*Two living areas plus the large sunroom* The master suite has a large dressing area-office. Bedroom #2 has private bath and could be in-law suite. Beautiful spacious home that is pet-friendly. Covered porch and front garage door opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7121 Hightower St have any available units?
7121 Hightower St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7121 Hightower St have?
Some of 7121 Hightower St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7121 Hightower St currently offering any rent specials?
7121 Hightower St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7121 Hightower St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7121 Hightower St is pet friendly.
Does 7121 Hightower St offer parking?
Yes, 7121 Hightower St offers parking.
Does 7121 Hightower St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7121 Hightower St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7121 Hightower St have a pool?
No, 7121 Hightower St does not have a pool.
Does 7121 Hightower St have accessible units?
No, 7121 Hightower St does not have accessible units.
Does 7121 Hightower St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7121 Hightower St has units with dishwashers.

