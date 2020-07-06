All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7004 Welshman Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7004 Welshman Drive
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:30 AM

7004 Welshman Drive

7004 Welshman Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7004 Welshman Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Fossil Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must See!! Awesome and spacious open floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in sort out Keller ISD. This exceptional home features laminate flooring and tile in the wet areas, Island kitchen with great countertops and stainless steel appliances. Carpet in bedrooms and study or den that can be used as a fourth bedroom, spacious master bedroom with a walk in closet and garden tub. Nice size fenced backyard for entertaining or kids play area.
Great location close to I-35 and just north of 820, do not miss out on this elegant home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7004 Welshman Drive have any available units?
7004 Welshman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7004 Welshman Drive have?
Some of 7004 Welshman Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7004 Welshman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7004 Welshman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7004 Welshman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7004 Welshman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7004 Welshman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7004 Welshman Drive offers parking.
Does 7004 Welshman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7004 Welshman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7004 Welshman Drive have a pool?
No, 7004 Welshman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7004 Welshman Drive have accessible units?
No, 7004 Welshman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7004 Welshman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7004 Welshman Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University