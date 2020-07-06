7004 Welshman Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Must See!! Awesome and spacious open floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in sort out Keller ISD. This exceptional home features laminate flooring and tile in the wet areas, Island kitchen with great countertops and stainless steel appliances. Carpet in bedrooms and study or den that can be used as a fourth bedroom, spacious master bedroom with a walk in closet and garden tub. Nice size fenced backyard for entertaining or kids play area.

Great location close to I-35 and just north of 820, do not miss out on this elegant home.