Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable and immaculate, this 4-2 in Northwest ISD will not disappoint! Built in 2013, this home offers fresh paint and carpet, granite counters, TONS of natural light, split bedrooms, high ceilings, two-car garage and a LARGE patio with huge backyard. The community offers 3 pools, playgrounds, walking trails and a community clubhouse. Onsite schools and easy highway access make this an ideal location. This one will go fast!

Pet deposit is per pet.