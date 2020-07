Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning playground fireplace game room

Beautiful! NEW AIR CONDITION!

This is a unique 2 story, 3 bedroom home that features 2.5 bathrooms and an upstairs gameroom. Laminite wood flooring throughout the entire home. Living room and spacious family room with fireplace downstairs. Kitchen features a gas stove and plenty of counter space. Private mstr bdrm downstairs. Large wood deck in back yard - great for a party! Community park, jogging paths, playground - in Keller ISD.