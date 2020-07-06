6804 Greenlee St.

Amenities
Beautiful property with plenty of charm! Boasting 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this updated home is sure to impress! Features include wood-like flooring, interior paint, fixtures, newer appliances, master bathroom with jet tub, huge walk-in closet, and great flow overall. Fall in love with the outside - driveway wraps to back carport, in-ground swimming pool, picket fence, storage building, and mature trees! Pool maintenance included in rental price. Located in FWISD with shopping and entertainment nearby - this one is a keeper and won't last long!!
We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.