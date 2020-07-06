All apartments in Fort Worth
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6804 Greenlee St.
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:07 AM

6804 Greenlee St.

6804 Greenlee Street · No Longer Available
Location

6804 Greenlee Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
Beautiful property with plenty of charm! Boasting 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this updated home is sure to impress! Features include wood-like flooring, interior paint, fixtures, newer appliances, master bathroom with jet tub, huge walk-in closet, and great flow overall. Fall in love with the outside - driveway wraps to back carport, in-ground swimming pool, picket fence, storage building, and mature trees! Pool maintenance included in rental price. Located in FWISD with shopping and entertainment nearby - this one is a keeper and won't last long!!

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6804 Greenlee St. have any available units?
6804 Greenlee St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6804 Greenlee St. have?
Some of 6804 Greenlee St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6804 Greenlee St. currently offering any rent specials?
6804 Greenlee St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6804 Greenlee St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6804 Greenlee St. is pet friendly.
Does 6804 Greenlee St. offer parking?
Yes, 6804 Greenlee St. offers parking.
Does 6804 Greenlee St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6804 Greenlee St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6804 Greenlee St. have a pool?
Yes, 6804 Greenlee St. has a pool.
Does 6804 Greenlee St. have accessible units?
No, 6804 Greenlee St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6804 Greenlee St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6804 Greenlee St. does not have units with dishwashers.

