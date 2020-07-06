6804 Greenlee St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

Beautiful property with plenty of charm! Boasting 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this updated home is sure to impress! Features include wood-like flooring, interior paint, fixtures, newer appliances, master bathroom with jet tub, huge walk-in closet, and great flow overall. Fall in love with the outside - driveway wraps to back carport, in-ground swimming pool, picket fence, storage building, and mature trees! Pool maintenance included in rental price. Located in FWISD with shopping and entertainment nearby - this one is a keeper and won't last long!!



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.