Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome home to this spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home in desirable Keller ISD. Come see this great floor plan with large walk-in closets in all 3 bedrooms. 2 car garage with workbench plus a large back yard. There is a $40 application fee for each adult over 18 and an additional nonrefundable pet deposit of $300 for 1st pet and $200 for the 2nd. Carpet to be replaced.