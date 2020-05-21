All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6428 Bay Lake Drive

6428 Bay Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6428 Bay Lake Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This is a very clean home, fresh paint new carpet and great floor plan. Nice stainless refrigerator comes with the lease. House is in Eagle Mt - Saginaw ISD near all the schools. Covered patio and spacious backyard. Ready for new family

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6428 Bay Lake Drive have any available units?
6428 Bay Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6428 Bay Lake Drive have?
Some of 6428 Bay Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6428 Bay Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6428 Bay Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6428 Bay Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6428 Bay Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6428 Bay Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6428 Bay Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 6428 Bay Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6428 Bay Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6428 Bay Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 6428 Bay Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6428 Bay Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 6428 Bay Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6428 Bay Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6428 Bay Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

