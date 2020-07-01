6325 Longhorn Herd Ln

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel game room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub stainless steel Property Amenities game room pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath in Chisholm Trail Ranch- 76123 - Beautiful new History Maker Home - Ready for new tenants, This home features great office area and open floor plan. You will love the open concept Kitchen, Dining and Living space that is perfect for entertaining family and friends. The Kitchen showcases a large Island that can seat 4-5, Quartz countertops, 42 inch cabinets with crown molding and stainless steel appliances. The Master suite includes separate vanities and separate ceramic tile shower and garden tub. 2nd Bedroom downstairs. Upstairs you will find a game room and 2 large bedrooms. Must see to appreciate. Easy access to everything.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5267261)