All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6325 Longhorn Herd Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6325 Longhorn Herd Ln
Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:59 PM

6325 Longhorn Herd Ln

6325 Longhorn Herd Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6325 Longhorn Herd Ln, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath in Chisholm Trail Ranch- 76123 - Beautiful new History Maker Home - Ready for new tenants, This home features great office area and open floor plan. You will love the open concept Kitchen, Dining and Living space that is perfect for entertaining family and friends. The Kitchen showcases a large Island that can seat 4-5, Quartz countertops, 42 inch cabinets with crown molding and stainless steel appliances. The Master suite includes separate vanities and separate ceramic tile shower and garden tub. 2nd Bedroom downstairs. Upstairs you will find a game room and 2 large bedrooms. Must see to appreciate. Easy access to everything.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5267261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6325 Longhorn Herd Ln have any available units?
6325 Longhorn Herd Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6325 Longhorn Herd Ln have?
Some of 6325 Longhorn Herd Ln's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6325 Longhorn Herd Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6325 Longhorn Herd Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6325 Longhorn Herd Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6325 Longhorn Herd Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6325 Longhorn Herd Ln offer parking?
No, 6325 Longhorn Herd Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6325 Longhorn Herd Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6325 Longhorn Herd Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6325 Longhorn Herd Ln have a pool?
No, 6325 Longhorn Herd Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6325 Longhorn Herd Ln have accessible units?
No, 6325 Longhorn Herd Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6325 Longhorn Herd Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6325 Longhorn Herd Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University