6317 Wallingford Drive

6317 Wallingford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6317 Wallingford Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood Central

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
beautifully renovated mid century modern home on a large lot situated in a quiet and established neighborhood in the Wedgewood area of Fort Worth but still close to nightlife and everything you could need with easy commute to major highways. The fully-furnished house is comprised of 4 bedrooms, 2 of which can easily be converted into another master bedroom, and 3 bathrooms. This house has parquet flooring throughout the living room, dining room and hallway, very spacious living room, stone fireplace, a large picture window overlooking the fully landscaped front yard with beautiful, matured trees and the driveway leading to the backyard and carport is secured with an iron gate. Kitchen is freshly renovated with tile flooring, custom cabinets, granite countertops with tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom comes with double vanities and double walk in closets. The carport accommodates up to 2 vehicles with lots of extra parking spaces. The backyard is a must see with mature trees and overlooks the neighboring school's field! The building has centralized heat and A/C. All for $2000.00 per month. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $200.00 application fee with credit and background check. One month security deposit is required upon move in. Call Judith at 817-680-5171

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6317 Wallingford Drive have any available units?
6317 Wallingford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6317 Wallingford Drive have?
Some of 6317 Wallingford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6317 Wallingford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6317 Wallingford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6317 Wallingford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6317 Wallingford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6317 Wallingford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6317 Wallingford Drive offers parking.
Does 6317 Wallingford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6317 Wallingford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6317 Wallingford Drive have a pool?
No, 6317 Wallingford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6317 Wallingford Drive have accessible units?
No, 6317 Wallingford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6317 Wallingford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6317 Wallingford Drive has units with dishwashers.

