6317 Wallingford Drive

beautifully renovated mid century modern home on a large lot situated in a quiet and established neighborhood in the Wedgewood area of Fort Worth but still close to nightlife and everything you could need with easy commute to major highways. The fully-furnished house is comprised of 4 bedrooms, 2 of which can easily be converted into another master bedroom, and 3 bathrooms. This house has parquet flooring throughout the living room, dining room and hallway, very spacious living room, stone fireplace, a large picture window overlooking the fully landscaped front yard with beautiful, matured trees and the driveway leading to the backyard and carport is secured with an iron gate. Kitchen is freshly renovated with tile flooring, custom cabinets, granite countertops with tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom comes with double vanities and double walk in closets. The carport accommodates up to 2 vehicles with lots of extra parking spaces. The backyard is a must see with mature trees and overlooks the neighboring school's field! The building has centralized heat and A/C. All for $2000.00 per month. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $200.00 application fee with credit and background check. One month security deposit is required upon move in. Call Judith at 817-680-5171