All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 628 Bent Oak Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
628 Bent Oak Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

628 Bent Oak Dr

628 Bent Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

628 Bent Oak Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Fossil Park Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2436f7c0ed ----
This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 Baths a 2nd living room and a Formal Dining Room. There is a open concept kitchen with island and walk in pantry and a separate utility room. The kitchen, breakfast room and family room all have ceramic tile flooring. The family room has a wood burning fireplace. There is a spacious master retreat with a large master bath that has double sinks, garden tub and a separate shower. Home is located in a wonderful community with a huge, 4 acre neighborhood waterpark. To schedule a viewing, please call 817-736-1935 and follow prompts. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!

Community Pool
Disposal
Pets Allowed
W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Bent Oak Dr have any available units?
628 Bent Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 628 Bent Oak Dr have?
Some of 628 Bent Oak Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Bent Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
628 Bent Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Bent Oak Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 Bent Oak Dr is pet friendly.
Does 628 Bent Oak Dr offer parking?
No, 628 Bent Oak Dr does not offer parking.
Does 628 Bent Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 Bent Oak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Bent Oak Dr have a pool?
Yes, 628 Bent Oak Dr has a pool.
Does 628 Bent Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 628 Bent Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Bent Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 Bent Oak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University