628 Bent Oak Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly pool air conditioning fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2436f7c0ed ----

This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 Baths a 2nd living room and a Formal Dining Room. There is a open concept kitchen with island and walk in pantry and a separate utility room. The kitchen, breakfast room and family room all have ceramic tile flooring. The family room has a wood burning fireplace. There is a spacious master retreat with a large master bath that has double sinks, garden tub and a separate shower. Home is located in a wonderful community with a huge, 4 acre neighborhood waterpark. To schedule a viewing, please call 817-736-1935 and follow prompts. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!



Community Pool

Disposal

Pets Allowed

W & D Connection