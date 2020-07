Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Brand new vinyl flooring throughout and ready for immediate move in ! Great three bedroom home with open layout. Spacious eat in kitchen with island that opens to the large family room. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower and vanity. Bedrooms are split for privacy. Oversized walk in combined pantry and laundry room.