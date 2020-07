Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. New carpets in all bedrooms. Fresh new paint in Master. Sparkly clean and move in ready. Large living room with high ceiling and cozy fireplace. Kitchen open to living and family room. Split floor plan perfect for growing families or work from home. Large covered patio great for entertaining. Relax in the community pool or picnic in the park. Minutes from Downtown Fort worth and 820 I-35 exchange, shopping and dining. No pets over 40 lbs allowed.