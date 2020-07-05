6169 Tilapia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Immaculate single story 3 BED, 2 BATH home with an open floor plan in EAGLE-MT SAGINAW ISD! Open kitchen with lots of storage spaces. Separate dining area. Spacious master bedroom with dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower! Wood burning fireplace! Covered Patio! NEW CARPETS! Pets are considered by case basis. Don't miss seeing this move-in ready home! Non-refundable pet fee is $350 each for small pets. Tenant and agents need to verify all data in the listing & schools information.