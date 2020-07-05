All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6169 Tilapia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6169 Tilapia Drive
Last updated April 7 2019 at 5:25 AM

6169 Tilapia Drive

6169 Tilapia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6169 Tilapia Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculate single story 3 BED, 2 BATH home with an open floor plan in EAGLE-MT SAGINAW ISD! Open kitchen with lots of storage spaces. Separate dining area. Spacious master bedroom with dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower! Wood burning fireplace! Covered Patio! NEW CARPETS! Pets are considered by case basis. Don't miss seeing this move-in ready home! Non-refundable pet fee is $350 each for small pets. Tenant and agents need to verify all data in the listing & schools information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6169 Tilapia Drive have any available units?
6169 Tilapia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6169 Tilapia Drive have?
Some of 6169 Tilapia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6169 Tilapia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6169 Tilapia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6169 Tilapia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6169 Tilapia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6169 Tilapia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6169 Tilapia Drive offers parking.
Does 6169 Tilapia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6169 Tilapia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6169 Tilapia Drive have a pool?
No, 6169 Tilapia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6169 Tilapia Drive have accessible units?
No, 6169 Tilapia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6169 Tilapia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6169 Tilapia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University