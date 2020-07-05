All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6100 N Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6100 N Ridge Road
Last updated December 4 2019 at 11:38 PM

6100 N Ridge Road

6100 North Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6100 North Ridge Road, Fort Worth, TX 76135
Greenfield Acres

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
No smoking or pets allowed in or on the property. Super clean! Eagle Mountain ISD! 2 car Garage, 2 vehicle carport AND a Boat or RV covered area. Extra roomy drive way. Interior is full of wide open spaces as well! Living and dining spaces are mostly open and connected for an easy flow and visibility. Carpeted areas have new carpet! Hot water heater for continuous hot water! Plenty of counter and cabinet space. Extra storage areas in hall bathroom, Pantry-Laundry room and Bedroom hallway. Bring your Boat or RV! Near Eagle Mountain Lake and Lake Worth. Easy access to Loop 820 and 10-15 min away from WalMart, Home Depot, Movies and Dining! Only 15-20 min from Down Town Fort Worth or the Stockyards as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6100 N Ridge Road have any available units?
6100 N Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6100 N Ridge Road have?
Some of 6100 N Ridge Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6100 N Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
6100 N Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6100 N Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6100 N Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 6100 N Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 6100 N Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 6100 N Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6100 N Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6100 N Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 6100 N Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 6100 N Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 6100 N Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6100 N Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6100 N Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University